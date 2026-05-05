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Seiya Suzuki
Chicago Cubs

Seiya Suzuki

Chicago Cubs • #27 RF

Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Take On Reds On May 5

Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs will square off against the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field, on Tuesday, May 5 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Suzuki has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Suzuki is hitting for a .321 BA, .417 OBP and .568 SLG with a 24% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .985 and he has scored 16 runs. In 96 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 13 runs. In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-3 with a home run and a walk) against the Reds.

Andrew Abbott makes the start for the Reds, his eighth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.97 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 34 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Seiya Suzuki

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