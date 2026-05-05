Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Take On Reds On May 5

Suzuki is hitting for a .321 BA, .417 OBP and .568 SLG with a 24% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .985 and he has scored 16 runs. In 96 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 13 runs. In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-3 with a home run and a walk) against the Reds.

Andrew Abbott makes the start for the Reds, his eighth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.97 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 34 2/3 innings pitched.

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