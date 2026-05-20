Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Play Brewers On May 20

Suzuki is hitting for a .273 BA, .370 OBP and .462 SLG with a 26% strikeout rate and a 12.3% walk rate. His OPS is .832 and he has scored 22 runs. In 154 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 18 runs. In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) against the Brewers.

Kyle Harrison (4-1) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 2.09 ERA in 38 2/3 innings pitched, with 48 strikeouts.

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