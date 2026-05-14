Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Take On Braves On May 14

Suzuki is hitting for a .274 BA, .386 OBP and .500 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and a 14.2% walk rate. His OPS is .886 and he has scored 19 runs. In 127 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 16 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Braves.

Chris Sale (6-2 with a 2.20 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his ninth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.