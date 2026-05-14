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Seiya Suzuki
Chicago Cubs

Seiya Suzuki

Chicago Cubs • #27 RF

Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Take On Braves On May 14

Seiya Suzuki and his Chicago Cubs will square off against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Thursday, May 14 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Suzuki has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Suzuki is hitting for a .274 BA, .386 OBP and .500 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and a 14.2% walk rate. His OPS is .886 and he has scored 19 runs. In 127 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 16 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Braves.

Chris Sale (6-2 with a 2.20 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his ninth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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