Sean Burke And White Sox Play Padres On May 3
Sean Burke will get the start for the Chicago White Sox against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Sunday, May 3 at 4:10 p.m. ET.
What It Means
Burke is 2-2 with a 2.72 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw six scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while giving up four hits.
The Padres are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.