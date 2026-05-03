Sean Burke And White Sox Play Padres On May 3

Burke is 2-2 with a 2.72 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw six scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while giving up four hits.

The Padres are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.