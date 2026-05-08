Sean Burke And White Sox Take On Mariners On May 8

Burke is 2-2 with a 2.72 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Sunday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while giving up four hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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