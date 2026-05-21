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Sandy Alcantara
Miami Marlins

Sandy Alcantara

Miami Marlins • #22 SP

Sandy Alcantara And Marlins Face Braves On May 21

Sandy Alcantara will get the start for the Miami Marlins against the Atlanta Braves at loanDepot park, on Thursday, May 21 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Alcantara has -134 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Alcantara is 3-2 with a 3.53 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering no earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Braves are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Sandy Alcantara

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