Samuel Basallo And Orioles Take On Yankees On May 4

Basallo is hitting for a .244 BA, .320 OBP and .444 SLG with a 27% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .764 and he has scored 10 runs. In 100 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 10 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Yankees.

Cam Schlittler gets the start for the Yankees, his eighth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 1.51 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.

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