FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Samuel Basallo
Baltimore Orioles

Samuel Basallo

Baltimore Orioles • #29 C

Samuel Basallo And Orioles Play Rays On May 26

Samuel Basallo and his Baltimore Orioles will face the Tampa Bay Rays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Tuesday, May 26 at 6:35 p.m. ET. Basallo has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Basallo is hitting for a .267 BA, .325 OBP and .473 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .798 and he has scored 19 runs. In 160 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 19 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Rays.

Griffin Jax gets the start for the Rays, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.54 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Samuel Basallo

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Baltimore OriolesRecent Baltimore Orioles Player News

View All Baltimore Orioles Player News