Samuel Basallo And Orioles Play Rays On May 26

Basallo is hitting for a .267 BA, .325 OBP and .473 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .798 and he has scored 19 runs. In 160 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 19 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Rays.

Griffin Jax gets the start for the Rays, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.54 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.