Samuel Basallo And Orioles Take On Athletics On May 9

Basallo is hitting for a .262 BA, .331 OBP and .467 SLG with a 24.6% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .798 and he has scored 13 runs. In 118 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 15 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Athletics.

Aaron Civale gets the start for the Athletics, his eighth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.95 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.

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