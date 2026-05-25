Salvador Pérez And Royals Take On Yankees On May 25

Perez is hitting for a .213 BA, .258 OBP and .360 SLG with a 19.7% strikeout rate and a 4.2% walk rate. His OPS is .619 and he has scored 19 runs. In 213 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 24 runs. In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 3-for-4 with ) against the Mariners.

Will Warren (6-1) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 11th start of the season. He has a 3.61 ERA in 52 1/3 innings pitched, with 62 strikeouts.

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