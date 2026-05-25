FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Salvador Perez
Kansas City Royals

Salvador Perez

Kansas City Royals • #13 C

Salvador Pérez And Royals Take On Yankees On May 25

Salvador Perez and his Kansas City Royals will face the New York Yankees at Kauffman Stadium, on Monday, May 25 at 3:40 p.m. ET. Perez has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Monday morning.

What It Means

Perez is hitting for a .213 BA, .258 OBP and .360 SLG with a 19.7% strikeout rate and a 4.2% walk rate. His OPS is .619 and he has scored 19 runs. In 213 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 24 runs. In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 3-for-4 with ) against the Mariners.

Will Warren (6-1) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 11th start of the season. He has a 3.61 ERA in 52 1/3 innings pitched, with 62 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Salvador Perez

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Kansas City RoyalsRecent Kansas City Royals Player News

View All Kansas City Royals Player News