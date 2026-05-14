Salvador Pérez And Royals Take On White Sox On May 14

Perez is hitting for a .193 BA, .233 OBP and .335 SLG with a 22.1% strikeout rate and a 3.5% walk rate. His OPS is .568 and he has scored 15 runs. In 172 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 18 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the White Sox.

Anthony Kay makes the start for the White Sox, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.89 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.