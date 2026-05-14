Salvador Pérez And Royals Take On White Sox On May 14
Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals will face the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Thursday, May 14 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Perez has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Perez is hitting for a .193 BA, .233 OBP and .335 SLG with a 22.1% strikeout rate and a 3.5% walk rate. His OPS is .568 and he has scored 15 runs. In 172 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 18 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the White Sox.
Anthony Kay makes the start for the White Sox, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.89 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.