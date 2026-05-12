Salvador Pérez And Royals Face White Sox On May 12

Perez is hitting for a .191 BA, .233 OBP and .322 SLG with a 22.7% strikeout rate and a 3.7% walk rate. His OPS is .555 and he has scored 14 runs. In 163 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 17 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Tigers.

Erick Fedde makes the start for the White Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 0-4 with a 3.79 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.

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