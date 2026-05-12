Salvador Pérez And Royals Face White Sox On May 12
Salvador Perez and his Kansas City Royals will take on the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Tuesday, May 12 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Perez has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Perez is hitting for a .191 BA, .233 OBP and .322 SLG with a 22.7% strikeout rate and a 3.7% walk rate. His OPS is .555 and he has scored 14 runs. In 163 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 17 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Tigers.
Erick Fedde makes the start for the White Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 0-4 with a 3.79 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.