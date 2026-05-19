Salvador Pérez And Royals Face Red Sox On May 19

Perez is hitting for a .201 BA, .244 OBP and .346 SLG with a 21.8% strikeout rate and a 3.6% walk rate. His OPS is .590 and he has scored 17 runs. In 193 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 20 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Red Sox.

Ranger Suarez (2-2 with a 2.44 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his ninth of the season.

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