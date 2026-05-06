Salvador Pérez And Royals Play Guardians On May 6

Perez is hitting for a .209 BA, .245 OBP and .353 SLG with a 21.1% strikeout rate and a 2.7% walk rate. His OPS is .597 and he has scored 14 runs. In 147 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 16 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Joey Cantillo makes the start for the Guardians, his eighth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.67 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings pitched.

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