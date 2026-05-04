Salvador Pérez And Royals Square Off Against Guardians On May 4

Perez is hitting for a .206 BA, .245 OBP and .359 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and a 2.9% walk rate. His OPS is .603 and he has scored 13 runs. In 139 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 13 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Mariners.

Tanner Bibee (0-4) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 4.08 ERA in 35 1/3 innings pitched, with 32 strikeouts.

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