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Sal Stewart
Cincinnati Reds

Sal Stewart

Cincinnati Reds • #27 3B

Sal Stewart And Reds Take On Nationals On May 12

Sal Stewart and the Cincinnati Reds will face the Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park, on Tuesday, May 12 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Stewart has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Stewart is hitting for a .245 BA, .328 OBP and .484 SLG with a 19.2% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .812 and he has scored 23 runs. In 177 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 29 runs (9th in MLB). Stewart has recorded eight steals on eight attempts. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Astros.

Miles Mikolas makes the start for the Nationals, his sixth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 7.44 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Sal Stewart

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