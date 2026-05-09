Sal Stewart And Reds Face Astros On May 9

Stewart is hitting for a .245 BA, .331 OBP and .490 SLG with a 17.8% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .821 and he has scored 22 runs. In 169 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 29 runs (7th in MLB). Stewart has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Spencer Arrighetti gets the start for the Astros, his fifth of the season. He is 4-0 with a 1.96 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 23 2/3 innings pitched.

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