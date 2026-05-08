Sal Stewart And Reds Face Astros On May 8

Stewart is hitting for a .245 BA, .333 OBP and .497 SLG with an 18.2% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .830 and he has scored 22 runs. In 165 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 29 runs (7th in MLB). Stewart has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Cubs.

Mike Burrows (1-4) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 5.97 ERA in 37 2/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.

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