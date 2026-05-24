Ryne Nelson And Diamondbacks Face Rockies On May 24

Nelson is 1-3 with a 5.19 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed seven innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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