Ryne Nelson And Diamondbacks Face Rockies On May 24
Ryne Nelson will get the start for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field, on Sunday, May 24 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Nelson has -160 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Nelson is 1-3 with a 5.19 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed seven innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.
The Rockies are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.