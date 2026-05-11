Ryan Weathers And Yankees Take On Orioles On May 11
Ryan Weathers will get the start for his New York Yankees against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Monday, May 11 at 6:35 p.m. ET. Weathers has -130 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Weathers is 2-2 with a 3.03 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Saturday, May 2 when he tossed five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
The Orioles are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.