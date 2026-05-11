Ryan Weathers And Yankees Take On Orioles On May 11

Weathers is 2-2 with a 3.03 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Saturday, May 2 when he tossed five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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