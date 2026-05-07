Ryan Vilade And Rays Take On Red Sox On May 7

Vilade is hitting for a .273 BA, .333 OBP and .386 SLG with an 18.4% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .720 and he has scored five runs. In 49 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in nine runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 2) against the Blue Jays.

Jake Bennett (1-0) makes the start for the Red Sox, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.