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Ryan Vilade
Tampa Bay Rays

Ryan Vilade

Tampa Bay Rays • #26 RF

Ryan Vilade And Rays Take On Red Sox On May 7

Ryan Vilade and the Tampa Bay Rays will square off against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Thursday, May 7 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Vilade has +760 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Vilade is hitting for a .273 BA, .333 OBP and .386 SLG with an 18.4% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .720 and he has scored five runs. In 49 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in nine runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 2) against the Blue Jays.

Jake Bennett (1-0) makes the start for the Red Sox, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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