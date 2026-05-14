Ryan O'Hearn And Pirates Face Rockies On May 14

O'Hearn is hitting for a .287 BA, .366 OBP and .447 SLG with a 19.2% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .813 and he has scored 24 runs. In 172 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 27 runs. In his last appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2 for 4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Rockies.

Chase Dollander (3-2) gets the starting nod for the Rockies, his third this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.