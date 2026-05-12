Ryan O'Hearn And Pirates Take On Rockies On May 12

O'Hearn is hitting for a .289 BA, .372 OBP and .430 SLG with an 18.9% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .802 and he has scored 22 runs. In 164 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 26 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-6) against the Giants.

Michael Lorenzen (2-4 with a 6.92 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his ninth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.