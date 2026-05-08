Ryan O'Hearn And Pirates Face Giants On May 8

O'Hearn is hitting for a .292 BA, .377 OBP and .446 SLG with a 19.9% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .824 and he has scored 20 runs. In 151 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 25 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Robbie Ray (2-4 with a 2.95 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his eighth of the season.

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