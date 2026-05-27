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Ryan McMahon
New York Yankees

Ryan McMahon

New York Yankees • #19 3B

Ryan McMahon And Yankees Take On Royals On May 27

Ryan McMahon and the New York Yankees will face the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Wednesday, May 27 at 7:40 p.m. ET. McMahon has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

McMahon is hitting for a .190 BA, .255 OBP and .307 SLG with a 31.3% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .562 and he has scored 12 runs. In 150 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 16 runs. McMahon has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his previous game, he went 1 for 3 against the Rays.

Noah Cameron makes the start for the Royals, his 10th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.72 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ryan McMahon

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