Ryan McMahon And Yankees Take On Royals On May 27

McMahon is hitting for a .190 BA, .255 OBP and .307 SLG with a 31.3% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .562 and he has scored 12 runs. In 150 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 16 runs. McMahon has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his previous game, he went 1 for 3 against the Rays.

Noah Cameron makes the start for the Royals, his 10th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.72 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.

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