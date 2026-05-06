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Ryan McMahon
New York Yankees

Ryan McMahon

New York Yankees • #19 3B

Ryan McMahon And Yankees Square Off Against Rangers On May 6

Ryan McMahon and the New York Yankees will square off against the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium, on Wednesday, May 6 at 7:05 p.m. ET. McMahon has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

McMahon is hitting for a .216 BA, .296 OBP and .341 SLG with a 30.6% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .637 and he has scored 10 runs. In 98 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Rangers.

Nathan Eovaldi (3-4 with a 4.76 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his eighth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ryan McMahon

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