Ryan McMahon And Yankees Play Orioles On May 11
Ryan McMahon and the New York Yankees will face the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Monday, May 11 at 6:35 p.m. ET. McMahon has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Monday evening.
What It Means
McMahon is hitting for a .218 BA, .301 OBP and .337 SLG with a 30.1% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .638 and he has scored 11 runs. In 113 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 13 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Brewers.
Brandon Young gets the start for the Orioles, his fifth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.35 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 20 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.