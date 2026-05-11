Ryan McMahon And Yankees Play Orioles On May 11

McMahon is hitting for a .218 BA, .301 OBP and .337 SLG with a 30.1% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .638 and he has scored 11 runs. In 113 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 13 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Brewers.

Brandon Young gets the start for the Orioles, his fifth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.35 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 20 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.