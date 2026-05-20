Ryan Kreidler And Twins Take On Astros On May 20

Kreidler is hitting for a .292 BA, .414 OBP and .583 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and a 17.2% walk rate. His OPS is .997 and he has scored five runs. In 29 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in four runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Brewers.

The Astros will send Mike Burrows (2-5) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.72 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 50 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.