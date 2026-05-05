Ryan Jeffers And Twins Play Nationals On May 5

Jeffers is hitting for a .287 BA, .394 OBP and .471 SLG with an 18.1% strikeout rate and a 14.3% walk rate. His OPS is .865 and he has scored 17 runs. In 105 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 21 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Blue Jays.

Cade Cavalli (1-1) takes the mound for the Nationals in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 3.82 ERA in 30 2/3 innings pitched, with 38 strikeouts.

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