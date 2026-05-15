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Ryan Jeffers
Minnesota Twins

Ryan Jeffers

Minnesota Twins • #27 C

Ryan Jeffers And Twins Square Off Against Brewers On May 15

Ryan Jeffers and the Minnesota Twins will square off against the Milwaukee Brewers at Target Field, on Friday, May 15 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Jeffers has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Jeffers is hitting for a .294 BA, .409 OBP and .532 SLG with a 17.3% strikeout rate and a 15.8% walk rate. His OPS is .941 and he has scored 23 runs. In 133 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 25 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 2) against the Marlins.

The Brewers have not yet named a starter.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ryan Jeffers

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