Ryan Jeffers And Twins Square Off Against Brewers On May 15

Jeffers is hitting for a .294 BA, .409 OBP and .532 SLG with a 17.3% strikeout rate and a 15.8% walk rate. His OPS is .941 and he has scored 23 runs. In 133 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 25 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 2) against the Marlins.

The Brewers have not yet named a starter.

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