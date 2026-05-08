Royce Lewis And Twins Play Guardians On May 8

Lewis is hitting for a .169 BA, .270 OBP and .312 SLG with a 30.3% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .581 and he has scored eight runs. In 89 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 11 runs. Lewis has recorded two steals on two attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Nationals.

Parker Messick gets the start for the Guardians, his eighth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.40 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched.

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