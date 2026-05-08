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Royce Lewis
Minnesota Twins

Royce Lewis

Minnesota Twins • #23 3B

Royce Lewis And Twins Play Guardians On May 8

Royce Lewis and the Minnesota Twins will square off against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Friday, May 8 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Lewis has +820 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Lewis is hitting for a .169 BA, .270 OBP and .312 SLG with a 30.3% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .581 and he has scored eight runs. In 89 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 11 runs. Lewis has recorded two steals on two attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Nationals.

Parker Messick gets the start for the Guardians, his eighth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.40 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Royce Lewis

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