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Royce Lewis
Minnesota Twins

Royce Lewis

Minnesota Twins • #23 3B

Royce Lewis And Twins Play Brewers On May 15

Royce Lewis and the Minnesota Twins will take on the Milwaukee Brewers at Target Field, on Friday, May 15 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Lewis has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Lewis is hitting for a .161 BA, .269 OBP and .290 SLG with a 28.7% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .559 and he has scored 11 runs. In 108 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 12 runs. Lewis has recorded three steals on three attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Marlins.

Coleman Crow will make his first start of the season for the Brewers.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Royce Lewis

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