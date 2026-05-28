Ronald Acuna Jr. And Braves Take On Red Sox On May 28

Acuna is hitting for a .236 BA, .351 OBP and .344 SLG with a 21.8% strikeout rate and a 13.8% walk rate. His OPS is .695 and he has scored 22 runs. In 188 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 12 runs. Acuna has recorded eight steals on 12 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Red Sox.

The Red Sox are sending Payton Tolle (2-2) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.45 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 36 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.