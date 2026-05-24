Ronald Acuna Jr. And Braves Play Nationals On May 24

Acuna is hitting for a .247 BA, .356 OBP and .363 SLG with a 21.3% strikeout rate and a 13.2% walk rate. His OPS is .719 and he has scored 22 runs. In 174 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 11 runs. Acuna has recorded seven steals on 11 attempts. He is looking to get back on track after a four-strikeout performance in his last game against the Nationals.

The Nationals will send Foster Griffin (5-2) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 4.02 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.

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