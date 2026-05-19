Ronald Acuna Jr. And Braves Square Off Against Marlins On May 19
Ronald Acuna Jr. and his Atlanta Braves will take on the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Tuesday, May 19 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Acuna has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday morning.
What It Means
Acuna is hitting for a .252 BA, .362 OBP and .378 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and a 13.2% walk rate. His OPS is .740 and he has scored 17 runs. In 152 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in nine runs. Acuna has recorded seven steals on 11 attempts. He is back in action for the first time since May 2, when he went 1 for 2 against the Rockies.
Braxton Garrett (0-1) pitches for the Marlins to make his second start of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.