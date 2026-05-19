Ronald Acuna Jr. And Braves Square Off Against Marlins On May 19

Acuna is hitting for a .252 BA, .362 OBP and .378 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and a 13.2% walk rate. His OPS is .740 and he has scored 17 runs. In 152 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in nine runs. Acuna has recorded seven steals on 11 attempts. He is back in action for the first time since May 2, when he went 1 for 2 against the Rockies.

Braxton Garrett (0-1) pitches for the Marlins to make his second start of the season.

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