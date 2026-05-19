FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Ronald Acuna
Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuna

Atlanta Braves • #13 RF

Ronald Acuna Jr. And Braves Square Off Against Marlins On May 19

Ronald Acuna Jr. and his Atlanta Braves will take on the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Tuesday, May 19 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Acuna has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday morning.

What It Means

Acuna is hitting for a .252 BA, .362 OBP and .378 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and a 13.2% walk rate. His OPS is .740 and he has scored 17 runs. In 152 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in nine runs. Acuna has recorded seven steals on 11 attempts. He is back in action for the first time since May 2, when he went 1 for 2 against the Rockies.

Braxton Garrett (0-1) pitches for the Marlins to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ronald Acuna

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Atlanta BravesRecent Atlanta Braves Player News

View All Atlanta Braves Player News