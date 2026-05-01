Robbie Ray And Giants Take On Rays On May 1

Ray is 2-3 with a 2.70 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 33 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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