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Robbie Ray
San Francisco Giants

Robbie Ray

San Francisco Giants • #38 SP

Robbie Ray And Giants Take On Rays On May 1

Robbie Ray will get the start for his San Francisco Giants against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Friday, May 1 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Ray has +124 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Ray is 2-3 with a 2.70 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 33 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Robbie Ray

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