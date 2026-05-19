Rob Refsnyder And Mariners Play White Sox On May 19

Refsnyder is hitting for a .117 BA, .188 OBP and .217 SLG with a 27.5% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .405 and he has scored five runs. In 69 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the White Sox.

Anthony Kay makes the start for the White Sox, his eighth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.61 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.

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