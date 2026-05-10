Riley Greene And Tigers Square Off Against Royals On May 10
Riley Greene and his Detroit Tigers will face the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Sunday, May 10 at 7:20 p.m. ET. Greene has +650 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
Greene is hitting for a .310 BA, .406 OBP and .479 SLG with a 27.9% strikeout rate and a 13.9% walk rate. His OPS is .885 and he has scored 25 runs. In 165 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 20 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Royals.
The Royals are sending Noah Cameron (2-2) to the mound to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 28 strikeouts through 31 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.