Riley Greene And Tigers Square Off Against Royals On May 10

Greene is hitting for a .310 BA, .406 OBP and .479 SLG with a 27.9% strikeout rate and a 13.9% walk rate. His OPS is .885 and he has scored 25 runs. In 165 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 20 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Royals.

The Royals are sending Noah Cameron (2-2) to the mound to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 28 strikeouts through 31 2/3 innings pitched.

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