Riley Greene And Tigers Take On Red Sox On May 6

Greene is hitting for a .290 BA, .392 OBP and .450 SLG with a 27.5% strikeout rate and a 14.4% walk rate. His OPS is .843 and he has scored 24 runs. In 153 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 19 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Sonny Gray gets the start for the Red Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.30 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.

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