Riley Greene And Tigers Play Rangers On May 3

Greene is hitting for a .298 BA, .397 OBP and .463 SLG with a 26.2% strikeout rate and a 14.2% walk rate. His OPS is .860 and he has scored 23 runs. In 141 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 19 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) in his last game against the Rangers.

Jack Leiter (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 5.17 ERA in 31 1/3 innings pitched, with 33 strikeouts.

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