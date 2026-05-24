Riley Greene And Tigers Play Orioles On May 24

Greene is hitting for a .324 BA, .419 OBP and .470 SLG with a 27% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .889, which ranks 20th in MLB, and he has scored 30 runs. In 215 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 24 runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 against the Orioles.

Brandon Young (3-1 with a 4.25 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his seventh of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.