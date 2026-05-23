Riley Greene And Tigers Square Off Against Orioles On May 23

Greene is hitting for a .324 BA, .419 OBP and .470 SLG with a 27% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .889, which ranks 18th in MLB, and he has scored 30 runs. In 215 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 24 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Brandon Young makes the start for the Orioles, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.25 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 29 2/3 innings pitched.

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