Riley Greene And Tigers Square Off Against Blue Jays On May 16

Greene is hitting for a .329 BA, .422 OBP and .491 SLG with a 26.7% strikeout rate and a 13.9% walk rate. His OPS is .913, which ranks 14th in MLB, and he has scored 27 runs. In 187 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 23 runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double and an RBI against the Blue Jays.

Mason Fluharty (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays, his second this season.

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