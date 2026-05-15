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Riley Greene
Detroit Tigers

Riley Greene

Detroit Tigers • #31 CF

Riley Greene And Tigers Play Blue Jays On May 15

Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers will take on the Toronto Blue Jays at Comerica Park, on Friday, May 15 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Greene has +610 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Greene is hitting for a .331 BA, .426 OBP and .490 SLG with a 26.2% strikeout rate and a 14.2% walk rate. His OPS is .917, which ranks 11th in MLB, and he has scored 27 runs. In 183 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 22 runs. In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 3) against the Mets.

Trey Yesavage (1-1) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 0.68 ERA in 13 1/3 innings pitched, with 15 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Riley Greene

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