Riley Greene And Tigers Play Blue Jays On May 15

Greene is hitting for a .331 BA, .426 OBP and .490 SLG with a 26.2% strikeout rate and a 14.2% walk rate. His OPS is .917, which ranks 11th in MLB, and he has scored 27 runs. In 183 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 22 runs. In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 3) against the Mets.

Trey Yesavage (1-1) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 0.68 ERA in 13 1/3 innings pitched, with 15 strikeouts.

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