Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Square Off Against Tigers On May 20

Hoskins is hitting for a .188 BA, .353 OBP and .376 SLG with a 26.3% strikeout rate and a 20.3% walk rate. His OPS is .730 and he has scored 19 runs. In 133 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 18 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Drew Anderson starts for the first time this season for the Tigers.

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