Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Play Royals On May 6

Hoskins is hitting for a .207 BA, .353 OBP and .390 SLG with a 27.5% strikeout rate and a 17.6% walk rate. His OPS is .743 and he has scored 15 runs. In 102 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 13 runs. He collected three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk) in his previous game against the Royals.

Cole Ragans gets the start for the Royals, his eighth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.29 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched.

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