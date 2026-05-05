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Rhys Hoskins
Cleveland Guardians

Rhys Hoskins

Cleveland Guardians • #8 1B

Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Play Royals On May 5

Rhys Hoskins and his Cleveland Guardians will square off against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Tuesday, May 5 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Hoskins has +710 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

Hoskins is hitting for a .203 BA, .347 OBP and .354 SLG with a 28.6% strikeout rate and a 17.3% walk rate. His OPS is .701 and he has scored 14 runs. In 98 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 10 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Royals.

Stephen Kolek makes his first start of the season for the Royals.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rhys Hoskins

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