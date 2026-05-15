Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Play Reds On May 15

Hoskins is hitting for a .191 BA, .361 OBP and .351 SLG with a 27% strikeout rate and a 20.5% walk rate. His OPS is .712 and he has scored 17 runs. In 122 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 14 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Angels.

The Reds are sending Andrew Abbott (2-2) out to make his 10th start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.47 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 46 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.