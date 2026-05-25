Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Square Off Against Nationals On May 25

Hoskins is hitting for a .188 BA, .340 OBP and .368 SLG with a 27.3% strikeout rate and an 18.7% walk rate. His OPS is .708 and he has scored 19 runs. In 150 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 19 runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double and an RBI against the Phillies.

The Nationals will send Zack Littell (3-4) to make his eighth start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.83 ERA and 23 strikeouts through 46 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.