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Rhys Hoskins
Cleveland Guardians

Rhys Hoskins

Cleveland Guardians • #8 1B

Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Take On Angels On May 13

Rhys Hoskins and his Cleveland Guardians will face the Los Angeles Angels at Progressive Field, on Wednesday, May 13 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Hoskins has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Hoskins is hitting for a .185 BA, .353 OBP and .348 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and a 20.2% walk rate. His OPS is .701 and he has scored 16 runs. In 119 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 14 runs. In his most recent appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Angels.

Reid Detmers (1-3) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 4.33 ERA in 43 2/3 innings pitched, with 47 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rhys Hoskins

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